First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after acquiring an additional 295,449 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,068,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

