First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Everbridge by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Everbridge by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Everbridge by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

EVBG opened at $161.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.73. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $104,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,794 shares of company stock worth $2,169,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.