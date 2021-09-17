First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several brokerages have commented on FRME. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get First Merchants alerts:

NASDAQ FRME opened at $39.03 on Friday. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Merchants by 106,946.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 2.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.