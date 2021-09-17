First Reserve Sustainable Growth (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Shares Up 0.4%

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 3,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 75,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $9,990,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $8,120,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 14.0% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 627,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 77,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $6,235,000.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.