First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Down 72.7% in August

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 36.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $596,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 29.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 138.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

FPA remained flat at $$34.34 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.