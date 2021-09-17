First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.0% in the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 17.2% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 20.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock remained flat at $$12.62 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 158,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,548. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.