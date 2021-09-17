Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:FSR opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.94. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the second quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fisker by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth $85,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

