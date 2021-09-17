Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) vs. SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fiverr International and SPAR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 1 1 5 0 2.57 SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International currently has a consensus target price of $231.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.80%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiverr International and SPAR Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $189.51 million 36.83 -$14.81 million ($0.17) -1,145.41 SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.14 $3.37 million N/A N/A

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -15.76% -5.01% -2.16% SPAR Group 1.87% 12.28% 5.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SPAR Group beats Fiverr International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.