Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,488. The company has a market cap of $47.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.85. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

