FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,671 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 585,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

FLNG stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.55.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

