FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) shares were down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.39. Approximately 553,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 209,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter worth $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6,056.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the first quarter worth $398,000.

