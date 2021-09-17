Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £164 ($214.27).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($209.04) to £175 ($228.64) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £162.57 ($212.40) to £170.04 ($222.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Shares of LON FLTR traded up GBX 555 ($7.25) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching £150.25 ($196.30). The company had a trading volume of 328,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,370. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of £114.30 ($149.33) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £134.65 and its 200-day moving average price is £141.20. The stock has a market cap of £26.35 billion and a PE ratio of -361.18.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.