Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Up 363.6% in August

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 363.6% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $104.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $73.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.66.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PDYPY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.