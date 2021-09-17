Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,673 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Foot Locker by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $49.35 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,697 shares of company stock valued at $12,436,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

