Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 5.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Fortive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 378,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 18,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.40%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

