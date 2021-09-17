Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 7,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 56,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

About Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN)

Fortran Corp. (North Carolina) engages in the design, sourcing, implementation, and maintenance of complex telecommunications solutions. It also installs and repairs cooling towers across the United States. It operate through the Telecom Service, and Cooling Tower Service segments. The Telecom Service segment offers manage service agreements, box sales, move-adds-changes; and data cabling and in-building wireless.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.