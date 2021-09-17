Francis P. Barton Sells 20,000 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Francis P. Barton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMTX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.71. 1,328,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,951. Aemetis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $27.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $45,032,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 1,883.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 308,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.