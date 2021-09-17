Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $246,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

