Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 123.8% in August

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the August 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on FJTSY. Citigroup downgraded Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, cut Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of FJTSY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,326. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

