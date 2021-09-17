Fuse Network (FUSE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $206,929.00

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0949 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $5.22 million and $206,929.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00070123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00180797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00118757 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.04 or 0.07113435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,367.61 or 0.99864390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00828837 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

