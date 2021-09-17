FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Apple Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now forecasts that the iPhone maker will earn $5.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.68.

Apple stock opened at $148.79 on Friday. Apple has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

