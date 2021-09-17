FY2021 EPS Estimates for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Lifted by Analyst

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 4.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 391,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

