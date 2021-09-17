FY2021 EPS Estimates for Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Lifted by Analyst

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omega Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.85). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94).

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

