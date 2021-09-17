Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

