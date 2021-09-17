Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Director Purchases $166,920.00 in Stock

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gannett stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $927.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.82. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gannett by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,023,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,188,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,993,000 after buying an additional 1,269,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 920,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GCI. began coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

