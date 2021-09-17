Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Director Purchases $166,920.00 in Stock

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Gannett stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $927.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.82. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.
Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GCI. began coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Gannett
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.
