Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce $4.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.74 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $18.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $18.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $19.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

NYSE:GPC traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.00. 1,028,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.71. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.