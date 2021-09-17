Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Sells £1,123,000 in Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS) insider Stephen Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,615 ($73.36), for a total transaction of £1,123,000 ($1,467,206.69).

Shares of LON GNS opened at GBX 5,610 ($73.30) on Friday. Genus plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,702 ($48.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44). The firm has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,662.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,260.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.

Get Genus alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 21.70 ($0.28) dividend. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Genus’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.