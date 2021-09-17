Ghost Tree Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 145,000 Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. 1,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,210. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.49. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $115,757.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,254 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,345 shares of company stock worth $1,666,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

