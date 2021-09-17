Ghost Tree Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lowered its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up about 3.2% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $154,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,838. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.85. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

