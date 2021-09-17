Glatfelter Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Glatfelter has raised its dividend payment by 70.5% over the last three years.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.91 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glatfelter stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.