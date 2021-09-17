Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,656 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.99. The stock had a trading volume of 110,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,119. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

