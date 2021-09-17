Glenview Trust Co Has $18.18 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 673.2% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 35,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.80. 1,884,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,180,193. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

