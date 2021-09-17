Glenview Trust Co Sells 848 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 90,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $622,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,422,216. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

