Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 5.7%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.10 and last traded at $65.55. 79,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,008,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $1,062,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $22,955,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

