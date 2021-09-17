GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) One Day Volume Hits $2,136.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $693,200.87 and $2,136.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,154.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.03 or 0.07193518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00381448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $621.65 or 0.01318339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00120086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.00550874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.18 or 0.00505111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00338751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006561 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.