Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,398 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 466.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

