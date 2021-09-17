good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.08

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.08 and traded as low as C$0.85. good natured Products shares last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 310,101 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on GDNP shares. Pi Financial set a C$2.15 price target on shares of good natured Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of good natured Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.04 million and a PE ratio of -13.44.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

