GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDRX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GDRX stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,331. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59. GoodRx has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion and a PE ratio of -52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bansi Nagji sold 29,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $1,341,353.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $3,593,477.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,167.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and sold 1,459,704 shares worth $52,159,633. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 86.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

