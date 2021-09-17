GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP S Aimee Lapic Sells 4,836 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

S Aimee Lapic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00.

Shares of GPRO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.56. 84,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.01 million. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 358.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 87.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

