Governor DAO (GDAO) Hits Market Cap of $4.67 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded up 66.8% against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $117,064.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00003433 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00071121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00117252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00171506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.60 or 0.07257352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,366.02 or 0.99881425 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.35 or 0.00825242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,871,205 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

