Govi (GOVI) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Govi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.81 or 0.00005893 BTC on popular exchanges. Govi has a total market capitalization of $24.24 million and $203,279.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Govi has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00070362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00119129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.00179813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.64 or 0.07175966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,396.46 or 0.99575944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.72 or 0.00827170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

