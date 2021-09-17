Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,321 ($17.26).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of LON:GFTU opened at GBX 1,376 ($17.98) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,306.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,185.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

