Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.80

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.80 and last traded at C$12.94, with a volume of 112673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.98.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$738.18 million and a P/E ratio of -123.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Bear Resources Ltd. will post -0.1104599 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

