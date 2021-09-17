Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.99

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.99 and last traded at C$44.96, with a volume of 36877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.95.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.57.

About Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

