Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $10.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of analysts have commented on GPEAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPEAF opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

