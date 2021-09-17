Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GWB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 88,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,695,000 after acquiring an additional 232,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

