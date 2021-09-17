Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWB. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,911. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,695,000 after purchasing an additional 232,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,114,000 after purchasing an additional 296,674 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394,225 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

