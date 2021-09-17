Greenleaf Trust Acquires 426 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,695 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

SHG traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.