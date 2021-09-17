Greenleaf Trust Buys 889 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $86.62. The stock had a trading volume of 69,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,535. The stock has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

