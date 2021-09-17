Greenleaf Trust Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,927. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.56.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

